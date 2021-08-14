Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

RPG opened at $196.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.51. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $197.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

