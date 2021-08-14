Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $67.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

