Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $245,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

