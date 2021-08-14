Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Lowered by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.