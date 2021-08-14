Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $321,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 179.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 97,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

