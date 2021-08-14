Financial Analysis: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) vs. Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.04 $1.24 million N/A N/A Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.67 $11.05 billion $4.88 14.98

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Citigroup 27.21% 12.10% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Capital Bancshares and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Citigroup 1 6 12 0 2.58

Citigroup has a consensus target price of $80.53, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citigroup beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

