Stakinglab (LABX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,124.35 and approximately $37.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020633 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001389 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

