Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $923,473.60

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $923,473.60 and $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00575538 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

