360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 259,860 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 24.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

