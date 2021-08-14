Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in UFP Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

