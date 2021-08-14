PGGM Investments Sells 1,805 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,626 shares of company stock worth $1,294,013. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $90.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ES. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

