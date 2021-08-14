Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 219 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of CMP opened at $68.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

