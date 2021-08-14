PGGM Investments Sells 126,168 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 126,168 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Corning were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after buying an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.93. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and sold 157,474 shares valued at $6,761,975. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

