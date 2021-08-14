Busey Wealth Management Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.89.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.15.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

