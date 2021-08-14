Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000.

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $110.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $89.98 and a one year high of $111.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.52.

