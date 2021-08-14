Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.07% of Albireo Pharma worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.20 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.