MAI Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,750,000 after buying an additional 246,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,056,000 after buying an additional 172,123 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $117.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

