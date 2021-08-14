Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $644,000 in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $38,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

