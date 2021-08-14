RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Gap Down to $33.35

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.35, but opened at $32.32. RadNet shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 1,949 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

