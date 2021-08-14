MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

MIDD stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.48. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

