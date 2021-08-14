NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $448,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after buying an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 131,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,421,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $299.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.05 and a fifty-two week high of $302.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.