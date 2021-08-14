Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 217,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 61,970 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,697,000.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $10.24 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

