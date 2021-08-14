David H. Devilliers III Sells 205 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $12,181.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FRPH opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Get FRP alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FRP by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 155.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.