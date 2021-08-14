Bobak R. Azamian Sells 1,917 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $48,059.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

