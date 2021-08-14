Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Get Fisker alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSR. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fisker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of FSR opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after buying an additional 7,551,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth $41,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after buying an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth $28,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.