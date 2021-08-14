OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OLO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60. OLO has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

