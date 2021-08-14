Zacks: Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TSQ opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.81. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.