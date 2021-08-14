John F. Marcolini Sells 194 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 194 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $15,696.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,776.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John F. Marcolini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.36. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Itron’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Itron by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Itron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

