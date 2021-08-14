Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ QH opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quhuo during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

