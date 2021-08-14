Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke Sells 347 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $10,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CGEM opened at $27.71 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
