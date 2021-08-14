Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke Sells 347 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $10,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CGEM opened at $27.71 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

