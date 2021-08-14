Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $924.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 224,493 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 852,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

