Veriti Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

