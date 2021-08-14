Veriti Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Avantor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avantor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avantor by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Avantor by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 771,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 89,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Avantor stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,842,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,622 shares of company stock worth $31,673,581 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

