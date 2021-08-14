Head to Head Analysis: i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) vs. CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CannaSys and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals -1.95% 6.18% 3.08%

Volatility and Risk

CannaSys has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannaSys and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.11 -$420,000.00 $0.51 55.94

CannaSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i3 Verticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CannaSys and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75

i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.56%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than CannaSys.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats CannaSys on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CannaSys Company Profile

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software and Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded on January 17, 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

