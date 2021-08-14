JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $75.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.83.

Nutrien stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

