Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 8.7% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.26. 245,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,154,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SENS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares in the company, valued at $440,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,185.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,949 shares of company stock worth $2,825,303 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

