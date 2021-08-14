Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the July 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leju in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leju in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Leju by 236.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leju by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,072 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leju by 136.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

