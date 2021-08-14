Analysts Set RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) PT at €53.41

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.41 ($62.84).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

