Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target at $20.20

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 1,506,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,433,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 830,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

