China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CRHKY opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

