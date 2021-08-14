Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

