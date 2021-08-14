Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth $152,817,000. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 67,195.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,144,000 after buying an additional 1,007,937 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD opened at $84.38 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.93.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

