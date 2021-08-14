Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Garmin by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,445,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 189.9% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 3.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.45. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.