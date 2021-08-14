Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 324 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.57.

Shares of CHTR opened at $771.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $722.75. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $779.28. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

