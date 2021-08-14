2,978 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,260 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

