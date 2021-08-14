Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KDMN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $54,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 838,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 76,190 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.