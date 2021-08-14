Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $594.03 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $578.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

