Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

LKFN stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

