ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MODV. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of MODV opened at $180.95 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

