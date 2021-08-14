FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 173,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,246,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE:FLT opened at $262.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.